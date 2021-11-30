Home covid antigen tests detained at Piarco

THE EDITOR: Copy of letter sent to the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division of the Ministry of Health.

I arrived at Piarco last night (November 23) after a nearly two-year absence from Trinidad and discovered that home covid19 antigen tests require permission from this ministry.

I have to say that I was in shock that these tests which I use routinely to ensure that I am covid19 free when visiting friends and family are not allowed here.

The customs officer informed me that I would have to take the form to the Food Services Division to request permission to bring the test kits in and then return to Piarco to pick up the two test kits (plus one that is half used) if approved.

Honestly, I would never have bothered to bring the test kits with me had I known that they are not allowed. This should be widely publicised so that visitors do not find themselves in this situation. It seems that this could be flagged along with the TT travel pass requirement.

Kindly advise as to where I can find this regulation online so that I can inform other visitors who may be trying to do the right thing by testing to keep friends and family safe in Trinidad during the delta surge.

May I ask exactly where I am supposed to go with the detained packages receipt to request approval? I am not familiar with many government office locations since I am not resident here. Also, if it is not convenient for me to come to the office, may I pick up my tests upon departure from Trinidad?

MARGARET A BISHOP

via e-mail