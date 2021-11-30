Good turnout for vaccination on Monday in north Trinidad

People continue to visit the mass vaccination site at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain to receive the covid19 vaccine. - ROGER JACOB

The covid19 vaccination drive reportedly had a good response in north Trinidad on Monday, with a number of people coming in search of their first doses.

At the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, early arrivals were mostly elderly people who wanted to get their third dose of Sinopharm.

But lines of people were observed at the entrance even after noon.

Marissa Charles said: "I came for my third vaccine. It is necessary to comply with what the doctors recommend and be prepared to face any new and powerful variant that appears in the world" – a reference to the recently reported omicron variant found in a number of countries.

She came to the Paddock alone, but she told Newsday her entire family was fully vaccinated.

Many people came to the vaccination site in groups or in couples.

Michel Reynos accompanied her husband Sherman to complete his Sinopharm vaccination regime.

“We need to help as much as possible to end this virus. We have different brands of vaccines to choose from – there are no excuses. My whole family is vaccinated,” she said.

Ali Aguilera, a Venezuelan, said he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I am calmer now I am protected. I hadn't come before because I was working, but from the beginning I had decided to get vaccinated and I succeeded."

Aguilera said his main concern now is the new variant.

"I have read the news about the new omicron variant, so I believe that we should all support vaccination to avoid the collapse of the health system and end the pandemic quickly," he said.

Drive-through vaccinations also continued at Hasely Crawford Stadium on Monday. Doses of Sinopharm and Pfizer were available and there were queues of cars waiting.