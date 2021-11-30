Diego Martin man gunned down on job site

Mere minutes after he spoke with a relative while at work in Diego Martin, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on a construction site on Tuesday morning.

Police said Chike Portillo was at his work site on Spaniol Road, off Covigne Road, at around 9 am when two gunmen shot him several times before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots, saw Portillo bleeding on the ground and called the police.

A team from the Western Division Task Force and the Four Roads station went to the area with a district medical officer, who declared Portillo dead.

Newsday visited the area and spoke with a relative who said she had talked to Portillo minutes before he was killed, and was shaken by the murder.

"I just got off the phone from speaking with him. We were laughing, always talking somebody business and joking about everything.

"He wasn't disrespectful as far as I know him. He was always a giving person."

Portillo was one of five people charged with the murder of labourer Russel Antoine in 2010. He was one of six men released in 2019 when then chief magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle upheld a no-case submission.