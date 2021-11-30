DCP: Police were not at lunch while prison officer's killers escaped

Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. -

DEPUTY Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob is denying social media claims that police officers allowed killers to escape because they were headed to lunch.

Speaking at a media conference on Tuesday, Jacob said the escape of killers on Monday moments after they killed a prison officer was being investigated.

"I know there is a lot of chatter on Facebook and social media in relation to it, but the most that I can bring to you is what was told to me, and they did in fact follow the vehicle.”

A 90-second video captured the killing of Nigel Michael Jones while he and his daughter stood waiting for a taxi home to Freeport from Siparia.

The video showed the killers in a silver Mazda3 stop by Jones, The occupants shot him and drove off. About ten seconds later a police jeep was seen following them. The killers escaped.

Asked about the social media reports that the two woman police officers were on their lunch break, Jacob said that was not what he was told.

“The last conversation that I had is that the two officers were out there on police business, armed, in a police vehicle. They followed the vehicle, but in relation to the vehicle and the speed, they had lost the vehicle in the distance. But during that time they summoned assistance from other vehicles. So that is the information that I received.”

He added that the ACP in charge of the Southern Division will investigate how the killers escaped.

Jones, 38, of Ruby Roberts Lane, Fyzabad was with his four-year-old daughter at the corner of High Street and Siparia Old Road, Siparia, at around 3 pm Monday when a car drew up and the occupants fired several shots at him from inside. The driver drove off towards the Siparia Old Road.

Jones was the second prison officer murdered in three days. Nine men have been arrested in relation to the murders.