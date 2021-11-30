Anti-vaxx protests, arrests at Queen's Park Savannah

A man pleads his case to be released, after he was arrested during protests at the Queen's Park Savannah on Tuesday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Several protesters were arrested on Tuesday as hundreds gathered at the Queen’s Park Savannah as part of a movement called “push back.”

The protesters gathered to speak out against mandatory covid19 vaccinations, "vaccine segregation," vaccination of children, safe zones and to express their distaste for the Prime Minister and the President.

To date there has been no discussion in Parliament on mandatory vaccination.

Radio show host Robert Amar said, “The most important thing we wanted to do today was to get the people of TT to recognise that we have a right and the government has a responsibility and the government is not accepting its responsibility. We will have to make them listen. The time is now, the push back has begun and we will no longer tolerate the BS.”

Activist Ruby Gem said, “Right now they are locking down the unvaccinated in Australia, they are keeping them in concentration camps. So if we sit down on this, we will have to lie down and die.”

Several activists were among those arrested, including Umar Abdullah from the Islamic Front and Gary Aboud of the NGO Fishermen and Friends of the Sea.

The police presence and the arrests seemed to incite the protesters even more as they began shouting at officers and calling them “wicked.”

But when riot police arrived, armed with tear gas and wearing riot gear, the protesters quickly dispersed.