3x3 basketball to debut at 2022 Commonwealth Games, TT makes the cut

Pexels file photo.

3X3 basketball will make its debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, including a men’s team from Trinidad and Tobago.

On Thursday, a story on the FIBA website, said, “Having successfully stolen the show in its Olympic debut in Tokyo, 3x3 is ready to create more history at next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.”

FIBA believes basketball is a growing sport among Commonwealth countries.

“Traditionally, basketball has not been amongst the most popular in most Commonwealth countries where soccer (football), cricket and rugby generally hold sway. But things have started to change and 3x3 is helping hoops expand into new frontiers, including in many Commonwealth countries.”

FIBA said the debut of 3x3 basketball is “much-anticipated and a golden opportunity to showcase this fast and furious game to a new audience.”

3x3’s format in the Commonwealth Games will mirror the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where eight teams in both men’s and women’s categories will have gold in their sights.

Fourteen men’s and women’s teams have qualified for Birmingham with the final two spots to be determined at the Home Nations Qualification tournament on December 28 in Paisley, Scotland. Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will compete for the final spot in the men’s and women’s categories.

FIBA described TT as “experienced campaigners in major events.”

The men’s teams already confirmed to compete are hosts England, Kenya, Canada, Sri Lanka, TT, New Zealand and Australia.

In the women’s category England, Kenya, Canada, Sri Lanka, St Lucia, New Zealand and Australia can book their tickets.