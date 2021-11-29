Women Warriors rally around Kenwyne Jones

Trinidad and Tobago women’s football coach Kenwyne Jones gives instructions during the team’s friendly against the Dominican Republic in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA -

TRINIDAD and Tobago national women’s senior football captain Karyn Forbes is elated Kenwyne Jones is now the full-time coach of the team as the squad could now develop one philosophy after chopping and changing coaches over the past two months.

Forbes said all the players are thankful to have Jones on board as the head coach.

“All the players are excited. We were actually applauding him when he entered the room that day,” Forbes told journalists on Zoom, on Sunday.

“I think Kenwyne being our coach is really exciting because he can impart his knowledge to us and we will be able to grow as a team. The kind of experience he has as a player and now as a coach, holding the licence that he has, without a doubt I am confident that we are going to do well under him.”

Jones, a member of the Soca Warriors 2006 World Cup squad, was hired as interim head coach of the women’s team for the period October 18-November 30.

TT have had multiple coaches in 2021.

Welshman James Thomas resigned on October 6 after five months on the job. A week later, TT men’s futsal coach Constantine Konstin was hired. Five days after Konstin was hired, Jones was announced as interim coach.

On Friday, a TT Football Association media release said, “Jones…will now assume full-time responsibility for the team, commencing December 1, 2021, with a nine-month contract that provides him the option to extend his term for a further year, based on the achievement of KPI’s and a successful performance appraisal.”

The release also said, “The TTFA’s decision to appoint Jones follows solid 0-0 and 1-1 performances against Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium in October, the positive atmosphere that he has created within the team, and the improved dynamic between the players and technical staff.”

Jones, a UEFA A licence holder, will get his charges ready for the 2022 Concacaf W Qualifiers. TT will play Nicaragua on February 17, Dominica on February 20, the Turks and Caicos on April 9, and Guyana on April 12, 2022. The top placed team in the group will qualify to compete in the 2022 Concacaf W Championships in July 2022.

Forbes said the team will become a more settled bunch with the confirmation that Jones will be the full-time coach.

“Now we will be able to learn one philosophy and not have multiple coaches…I think it is really imperative that we have Kenwyne going forward.”

Forbes said the team is showing promise ahead of the qualifiers.

“I think our team is progressing great. Of course, a lot of players have not been playing a lot of games, but that is not something that we are totally focused on. We are focusing on now. We have a coach and he is very committed and we are excited to work under him and without a doubt, I believe this is our time and we going to take it very serious in moving forward…we are very thankful for the opportunity to have this staff and we are very positive that things are going to work out for us.”

TT are now in the Dominican Republic for two friendlies against that country in preparation for the qualifiers. TT lost the first match 2-1 in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, on Friday.

The second match will be contested on Tuesday.

Asha James converted a penalty for TT in the second half on Friday.

James was satisfied she found her name on the score sheet.

“I feel good (about my performance). It’s not a shock to anyone that I should be scoring in these games. I came off a high from West Texas (in the college season) scoring 14 goals and had three assists. It is always a good feeling to have your name on the score sheet despite the loss.”