Weekes attends inauguration of Barbados’ first President
President Paula-Mae Weekes is in Barbados for the inauguration of that country’s first President.
Barbados officially becomes a Republic on Tuesday and its President-elect Dame Sandra Mason, 72, will be sworn in.
Mason, who is Barbados’ eighth and current Governor General, is a politician, lawyer and diplomat. She was the first woman to be admitted to the Bar in Barbados and served as a High Court judge in St Lucia and a Court of Appeal judge in Barbados.
Weekes’ office said she will remain out of the country until December 7.
Senate President Christine Kangaloo will act as President in her absence.
