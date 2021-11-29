Kael Yorke, Michael Ackee deliver creditable efforts at Jnr Pan Am

Kael Yorke -

TT swimmer Kael Yorke and cyclist Michael Ackee had creditable showings when the 2021 Junior Pan American Games continued in Cali, Colombia.

On Saturday in the A final of the men’s 100m butterfly, Yorke swam a personal best of 54.09 to finish fifth. His personal best prior to the Pan Am Games was 54.60. Brazilian Kayky Mota grabbed gold in 52.81.

Graham Chatoor won the B final of the men’s 200m freestyle event.

Chatoor stopped the clock in one minute, 55.15 seconds (1:55.15) to claim the top spot and a new personal best at the Hernando Botero O’Byrne Swimming Pool.

Chatoor’s previous personal best was 1:56.04.

Jose Hernandez of El Salvador was just behind in 1:55.20 and Puerto Rican Victor Rosado was third in 1:55.37. TT’s Zarek Wilson was also in the race finishing eighth and last in 1:58.70.

TT swimmer Gabriela Ann Donahue was fifth in the B final of the women’s 200m freestyle in 2:08.44 and in the men’s 100m butterfly B final Wilson was eighth in 58.16.

Ornella Walker was sixth and last in the B final of the women’s 200m backstroke in 2:38.28.

After losing in the 1/8 final, TT sprint cyclist Mchael Ackee won heat one of the repechage in 11.247 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals at the Alcides Nieto Patino Velodrome, on Saturday.

Ackee sprinted away from Cuban Dairon Garcia and Vicente Ramirez of Chile.

In heat two of the quarterfinals, Colombian Carlos Cardona was too quick for Ackee winning the first two races in the best-of-three showdown.

Ackee finished sixth overall after ending second in the 5-8 final which determines who finishes between fifth and eighth place overall.

On Sunday, Donahue was seventh and last in 1:00.18 in her heat of the women’s 100m freestyle and did not advance to the A or B final.

Chatoor was eighth in 55.93 in heat two of the men’s 100m freestyle. In heat three, the TT pair of Wilson and Nikoli Blackman were fourth and fifth respectively in 52.15 and 52.67. Wilson qualified for the B final after press time last night.

Donahue and Walker lined up in the heats of the women’s 100m backstroke. Walker was sixth and last in 1:09.32 in heat three and Donahue was fourth in heat four in 1:06.87. Donahue booked a place in the B final, on Sunday night.

In the 100m men’s backstroke heats, Wilson was seventh and last in 1:05.52.

Chatoor showed his endurance by winning heat one of the men’s 800m freestyle in 8:33.58 and Blackman was seventh and last in 8:54.55. Chatoor is expected to be in contention for a medal.

In the mixed 4x100m medley heats, TT were sixth and last in 4:18.58.

TT cyclist Sylese Christian, who fell on the track during the women’s keirin earlier at the games, did not start the women’s sprint event.