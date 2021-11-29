Deyalsingh to Gopeesingh: Stop attacking policies that saved you

File photo: Health minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has pleaded with former UNC MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh to stop his attacks on the policies implemented by the government during the pandemic.

Deyalsingh was speaking during the ministry’s virtual covid19 briefing on Monday.

“I want to alert the national community and plead with our political opponents that one of the hallmarks of countries that do well in their covid19 response is putting partisan politics aside,” said Deyalsingh.

“No matter how much (we) push back against this, the Opposition wants the Government to fail in its covid19 response so they can use that failure to get back into office.”

He chastised Gopeesingh for scorning Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram for being a public health expert.

“If he were not, he would not have been given an honorary degree by the University of the West Indies.

“When Dr Gopeesingh had covid19, he owes his life to the policies developed by Dr Parasram, Dr Michelle Trotman, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, and Dr Avery Hinds. But once recovered, these same doctors to which he owes his life, he now finds it is politically convenient to attack them at every possible turn.

“I ask that the right-thinking citizens of TT condemn Dr Gopeesingh and his political leader for this continual attack.”

He said Gopeesingh’s response to covid19, in a meeting with the Prime Minister, was hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine is used to prevent and treat malaria and for other ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, and has not been successful in its use against the virus.

“I want the country to remember that. (The Opposition’s) response in Senate was 'puncheon and lime.' Remember that. Their response last year was to build a dome over TT.”

Deyalsingh urged the population to ignore the UNC's continued attack on government policies.