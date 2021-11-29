Des Vignes: PDP trying to catfish Tobagonians

PNM Tobago Council PRO Kwesi Des Vignes at a recent political meeting at Mason Hall Secondary School. - David Reid

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) is trying to catfish the people of Tobago.

So says the People’s National Movement (PNM) Public Relations Officer (PRO) Kwesi Des Vignes as he addressed the party’s meeting on Thursday held at the Lambeau Multipurpose Facility.

Des Vignes said: “I'm not trying to mamaguy. I’m not bashing, I’m just revealing and unmasking the greatest deception that there is in our society today.”

He argued PDP political leader Watson Duke has devised a plan after realising Tobagonians would never elect him to be Chief Secretary.

“What did he do? He step back, he drop down in the poster and he put (PDP deputy) Farley (Augustine) out in front.”

He added: “If you go on the PNM live right now on Facebook, you would see all the fake profiles attacking us.

"The greatest fake profile in Tobago right now is Farley Augustine. Farley Augustine is Watson Duke’s fake profile meant to catfish the people of Tobago.”

Recalling Augustine's apology to Tobago after Duke called two women "dutty, stinking girls" prior to the general election last year, Des Vignes asked Tobagonians to remember what transpired after.

“Watson say nobody can’t talk for me but me and my lawyers. Farley now coming and try to tell we that Watson would not be Finance Secretary because he says so... You are just the fake profile – relax.

"Because what Watson says goes and if you don’t believe, you heard the political leader say it night after night – the PDP is registered as Watson’s party, as his own boys club, own plaything. The PDP belongs to Watson Duke...I’m not telling you anything that is not the truth."

He said the PDP is trying to convince the electorate "that the good boy that they put up in front is the one that would be Chief Secretary; trying to make you believe that the good boy that they put up in front is the one that would call the shots; trying to make you believe that the good boy that they put up in front is the one who has everybody under control – it isn’t so at all.

"Watson Duke is still the PDP no matter what they say, and Farley is Watson Duke, and Watson Duke is Farley – check the fake profile.”

He said Tobagonians only have one job on December 6.

“Do your duty. We have 15 standard-bearers from Charlotteville to Crown Point. We have 15 gladiators ready and willing to stand in defence of Tobago. We have 15 good men and women who would protect your future, and what do you do with those gladiators, what do you do with those good people? Stand up with them, stand up tall, stand up proud.”