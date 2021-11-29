Claxton Bay man shot dead

Police are investigating the murder of Deshawn Mc Clean.

Initial reports say he was gunned down on Saturday evening at Lodge Road in Claxton Bay.

When Newsday visited the area on Sunday, one resident said they didn’t know much about Mc Clean except that he lived alone in an apartment near where he was killed.

Messages circulating on social media after Mc Clean’s death claimed he was a scrap iron dealer, but president of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association Allan Fergusson said this was not so.

Fergusson said Mc Clean hustled with several scrap iron dealers but didn’t own a yard.

Despite this, Fergusson said the association condemns acts of violence especially against anyone working in the scrap iron industry.