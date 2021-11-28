Meet the bare-tailed woolly opossum, manicou’s smaller cousin

A bare-tailed wholly opossum enjoys a Julie mango at the Wa Samaki Permaculture Estate in Freeport. - Photo courtesy Erle Rahaman-Noronha

At some point in time, you may have heard about the “famous” black-eared opossum – or manicou as it is commonly called in TT.

However, conservationist Rainer Deo wants more people to learn about the bare-tailed woolly opossum (Caluromys philander) – the manicou’s lesser-known and rarely seen cousin – because of its important ecological functions.

Deo explained to Newsday Kids that these opossums are omnivores, which means they feed on pretty much everything, including fruits, nectar, tree sap, vertebrates, invertebrates and arthropods.

If you ever have the chance to visit the scenic Wa Samaki Permaculture Estate in Freeport, you’ll get a front row seat to see these opossums enjoying Julie mangoes and abiu (yellow caimite).

Deo is placing extra emphasis on what these opossums eat because it is part of what makes them special and important.

He told Newsday Kids, “Feeding on fruits means that the bare-tailed woolly opossum is an important seed disperser and feeding on other animals means that they help control the population, and maintain balance within ecosystems.”

So next time you see a lush green rainforest, be sure to thank these opossums for their hard work because they disperse seeds just like birds and other animals.

Found only in Trinidad and not in Tobago, people often mistake the bare-tailed woolly opossums for being rodents, just like its cousin, which is why they are nicknamed “gozay manicou” or “gozay rats.”

But these opossums are the furthest thing from rats.

In fact, you may be surprised to know that they belong to the marsupial family just like Australia’s famous kangaroos.

“Marsupials are characterised by premature birth and continued development of the new-born while attached to the nipples of the mother’s lower belly," said Deo.

“In some species, such as the bare-tailed woolly opossum, the newborns are kept in a pouch or marsupium.”

These opossums can grow up to 62 centimetres in length and weigh up to 390 grammes.

Deo said their fur can be a mixture of orange, red, brown, grey or yellow.

Given these opossums spend a lot of their time in trees, they have a prehensile tail which is important as it helps with their grip and prevents them from falling out of trees.

A prehensile tail is similar to the palm of a human hand as it can be used for grabbing and holding onto things.

If nothing catches your attention about these opossums, their large bulging eyes sure will.

“In between their large, bulging eyes – which help them to see at night when they’re most active – is a single dark line going from the top of their head and to their nose.”

Unlike their cousins, people are not allowed to hunt the bare-tailed woolly opossum or keep them as pets because they are protected under the Conservation of Wildlife Act.