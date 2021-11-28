Fire at Express House building

Fire officers are at Independence Square in Port of Spain dealing with a fire at the Express House building.

Newsday was told that Express Newspaper workers smelled smoke and alerted the authorities at around 4.39 pm on Sunday.

Fire officers are at Independence Square in Port of Spain dealing with a fire at the Express House building. pic.twitter.com/YvanqW9wHZ — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) November 28, 2021

When fire and police officers arrived, they saw smoke coming out of D-Drinks Outlet on the ground floor.

Officers said power to the building may have to be shut off and traffic redirected.

Workers were safely evacuated and there have been no reported injuries.