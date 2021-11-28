Deadliest day: 4 die from covid19 in Tobago

FOUR people in Tobago have died of covid19-related complications – the deadliest day for the island since the pandemic began.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development's report on Sunday, which includes data up to 10 pm Saturday, said among the fatalities are a 65-year-old woman with comorbidities; a woman, 70, with no comorbidities; a 54-year-old man with comorbidities; and an 89-year-old man with comorbidities.

The deaths took Tobago's total to 120.

The division also revealed 30 new covid19 cases, which took the island's active total to 627.

There are 43 patients in state isolation, 580 in home isolation, and four in ICU.

Of the 18,797 people tested for covid19 since March 2020, 4,030 have been found positive.

In an update to its vaccination drive, the division said 23,131 people are partially vaccinated while 22,146 are fully vaccinated.