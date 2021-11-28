Comissiong's slate earns clean sweep in NAAA elections

George Comissiong -

FOUR PAST and present Trinidad and Tobago track and field athletes have been elected as National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) directors as the incumbent George Comissiong's slate swept the fraternity’s elections at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Saturday.

Comissiong, who served as acting president for ten months since Ephraim Serrette stepped down in February, now holds the official post after successfully staving off lone presidential contender and track coach Dr Ian Hypolite.

The new board also comprises of Paul Voisin (first vice-president), Durly Lucas (second vice-president), Dexter Voisin (general secretary), Michelle Stoute (assistant general secretary) and Marlene Roopchansingh Williams (treasurer).

Additionally, 2013 World Championships 400m hurdle gold medallist Jehue Gordon, hurdler Cuquie Melville, quarter-miler Zwede Hewitt and former Olympic 800m runner Jamaal James, were elected as directors alongside longstanding NAAA administrator Allan Baboolal.