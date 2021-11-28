Be a cat or a Ninja Turtle: social anxiety in the real world

I know a man who is not shy. He is, in fact, quite close to garrulous. He is articulate and highly opinionated and keen to foist those opinions on innocent house guests.

So if people knew he mostly couldn’t go into offices or supermarkets because of paralysing fear, they’d not believe it. His fear is so debilitating that sometimes there is actually no food in the house because he can’t work up the courage to go shopping.

A woman I know is so charming and efficient at work people always want to meet her in person. She’s great at her job and does most of her business by phone. Clients send her gifts and ask her to lunch. They think she is terribly busy because no invitation has ever been accepted.

Sometimes someone is brave enough to visit her office. Her colleagues apologise six ways from Sunday and try to be as entertaining as she is. Because they know she won’t come out. Ever. She will stay in her private office and maybe even wish she could do things differently.

But she can’t meet strangers. Even though they are already half in love with her, she can’t.

I know lecturers who are beloved by hundreds of students but can’t go to the gas station to fill up their cars. Writers who give public readings but never interviews. People who would do anything to support and care for their families. Except go to Christmas dinner.

Social anxiety does not look like one thing. If you thought it was the reserved teenager who spent all her time in her room chewing her hair and never going out, well, that’s only one version.

Social anxiety or social phobia is very real and very compromising. At the core of it is fear of judgement and rejection.

It doesn’t seem to add up that the same person who delivered a hilarious and engaging speech to a packed auditorium may not be able to function in seemingly less stressful situations like trying to buy a snow cone or taking their dog for a walk. And yet it is thus.

I think embarrassment and shame find their way into the equation. Clinical definitions are often imprecise, and in this case, with an infinite collection of manifestations, it must be even harder to draw a neat line under anything.

Rejection hurts even when you know you’ve done nothing to deserve it. You don’t have to be awful to someone for them to leave you. The mercurial nature of the teenage mob needs no excuse to cast out a member. But there we are, outside and unwanted.

Social anxiety skirts that pain by never allowing you to enter the field.

Imagine seeing someone fall in a public place. Like the mall. It’s always a mall. Not a life-or- limb-threatening fall, just a bit awkward, clumsy. People laugh. Some loudly. How many videos are there out there that string together dozens of these experiences for our entertainment? And the eternal mortification of the person it happened to.

I am the furthest thing from a good, let alone kind person, but I have never understood that impulse. It is grotesque. The laughter in the face of someone else’s horror. I don’t actually care if the reason is that you’re so relieved it was not you. Its fundamental cruelty is immeasurable. If that’s how war happened – by people falling or tripping or knocking over the cereal display – wars would be over real quick. Humans can’t survive embarrassment, imagined or real.

Now imagine that was how you felt about everything. That’s what is happening in your head every time you leave your safe space.

Not too long ago someone on Twitter said they couldn’t take the online conversation seriously because they were talking to cats and Ninja Turtles. The avatars of most of the interlocutors were silly like that and gave you no idea who you were talking to. One, pricelessly, not only had a funny picture, but called themselves Lynja Turtles. (I’m looking into changing my name.)

You’re talking to people you may or may not know, but remarkably, you’re safe in your, well, shell. The secret identity you created to talk about important things. With people called Lynja Turtles (I can’t get past it).

Social anxiety forces you to be invisible, in disguise, or in hiding. And not always with enough time for the creation of a funny alter ego.

Remember to talk to your doctor or therapist if you want to know more about what you read here. In many cases, there’s no single solution or diagnosis to a mental health concern. Many people suffer from more than one condition.