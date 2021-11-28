Bar owner, patrons charged for breaching safe zone rules

File photo by Marvin Hamilton

An Arima bar owner was fined $25,000 and nine bar patrons were fined $5,000 each after they were found breaching safe zone regulations on Friday night.

Police said, on November 26 officers of the Northern Division Safe Zone Unit and a health officer got information that led them to a bar on Hollis Avenue, Arima. When they got there, officers saw people drinking alcohol on the premises. Checks revealed that they had not been vaccinated.

The patrons were fined for their failure to comply with health regulations and bar owner was fined $25,000 for failure of an owner/occupier to comply with requirements for entry into a business under the safe zone regulations.