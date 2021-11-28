Another tough day for TT at Junior Pan Am

IT WAS another tough day for Trinidad and Tobago’s athletes at the inaugural Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia on Saturday.

No medals were earned but the nation’s future sportsmen and women were still able to get in some much-needed experience against international opposition.

In men’s sprint cycling, national cyclist Michael Ackee qualified for the 1/8 final after posting the ninth fastest time (10.683 seconds) of the 12 advancing riders in the flying 200 metre event. In the 1/8 final however, he was eliminated after going down to Argentinian Oscar Vilar.

Compatriot Zion Pulido did not progress out of the opening round as he clocked 11.184 seconds in his flying 200 metre attempt; the 14th fastest time.

Additionally, US-based female rider Sylese Christian was unable to finish her women’s keirin first round as she had a spill on the track during heat one. This brought an abrupt end to her Junior Pan Am berth.

Meanwhile, TT boxer Juan Rodriguez lost his opening 52kg category bout against Guatemalan Jose Mijangos. The referee stopped the contest in the third round after Rodriguez got a count and the official thought he could not continue on.

And at the Herando Botero O’Bryne pool on Friday night, TT’s quartet of Kael Yorke, Zarek Wilson, Nikoli Blackman and Graham Chatoor placed eighth in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

The team clocked three minutes 34.11 minutes with Brazil (3:17.14), Mexico (3:24.02) and Colombia (3:24.40) rounding off the top-three finishers. TT advanced to the final after placing third (3:36.37) behind Peru and Mexico in the qualifier race.

Action continues on Sunday.