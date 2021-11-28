30 groups unite for 16 days against gender-based violence

Createfuturegood team members with CEO Nadella Oya second from left in the front row. Createfuturegood leads the I Have the Power to End Gender Based Violence campaign, which will be rolled out among participating TT civil society organisations and media partners from November 24—December 12, during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. -

A collaborative campaign has united the voices of some 30 TT CSOs and businesses during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV). It is led by child rights civil society organisation (CSO) Createfuturegood.

“I Have the Power to End Gender-Based Violence” is an awareness campaign featuring a collection of six video-based messages with solutions to address and prevent violence among adolescents 13-17 and their caregivers. The campaign takes on intimate partner violence, family life violence, gender-based violence, violence against women and girls and domestic violence. It was designed and developed by children, teens and strategic communication specialists.

By bringing awareness to a young audience, the campaign seeks to ensure they have the tools to prevent violence as they grow and as they start and nurture their own families.

Videos in the campaign teach conflict resolution, self-regulation and de-escalation techniques; give tips on dealing with unwanted sexual advances; and teach the difference between good secrets and bad secrets. One video will be in Spanish, to increase the awareness and prevention of child abuse in the Spanish-speaking community for children aged five-12 and their caregivers. All the videos use age-appropriate language, and it’s hoped that parents and other caregivers will also benefit from the campaign.

"This campaign is very important in that you get the voices of young people offering measures that young people can use to de-escalate violence, as well as tools to solve problems long before they reach adulthood. The aim is to reduce or eliminate the culture of violence, especially family violence, in the future," said Jacquie Burgess of partner organisation the Network of NGOs of TT for the Advancement of Women.

Createfuturegood hopes the project will establish a working alliance of CSOs, interest groups and media partners for continued work to build awareness on human rights issues, and bring about changes in thinking, attitudes and behaviour. The 16 days, observed globally, began on November 25 and runs to December 10; locally the campaign runs a few days longer.

"The response by CSOs, interest groups and media on so many levels has been amazing,” said Createfuturegood CEO Nadella Oya. “To know that over 30 organisations agree to promote a unified message on ending violence is a major step to raising awareness."

The monitoring, evaluation and learning aspects of the project are expected to gather data to devise behaviour and attitudinal change strategies to address the problem of GBV across different audiences.

"We are determined to achieve a change in behaviour and culture around violence. If we as a people really

want to stop violence, murder, abuse, then we have to start with our children. We must teach them useable methods to prevent violence. If they can practise these as they grow, then they should be better able to face difficult situations as adults. Behaviour change will take some years, and it starts with lessons now.

"The children will learn methods to protect themselves now – and might even teach the adults around them," Oya said.

The “I Have the Power” campaign ends December 12 in TT, on participating radio and TV stations, which include TTT, CCN TV6, Gayelle The Caribbean, Tobago Channel 5 and Tobago Updates. All collaborating organisations are expected to share the content across their Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts during the campaign. The content will also be shared on the Createfuturegood YouTube Channel.

Partner CSOs include:

16DaysofActivismTT

CAISO: Sex and Gender Justice CCN TV6

CHOICE Foundation

createfuturegood

CreativeJoint Ltd Gayelle The Caribbean HHB & Associates Ltd

GROOTS T&T

Lee Lutchman Design Studio

Mamatoto Resource & Birth Centre

Millennium Sistahs T&T

Network of NGOs of TT for the Advancement of Women

OABI: organisation for Abused and Battered Individuals

PAM: the Patient Advocate Mission

Rape Crisis Society

Rotary Club of Diego Martin

Single Mothers Association

Soroptimist International of Port of Spain SES & Associates Ltd

The Heroes Foundation

TT Community For Positive Women (TTCW) Veridan Technology Ltd

Victim Eyes

Women of Substance

Women Working for Social Progress (Workingwomen)

Tobago Channel 5 Tobago Updates

Top Tips for Teens Trinidad and Tobago Television

TTREE

More info: https://www.createfuturegood.org/16DaysofActivism