Trinidad and Tobago bars entry to non-nationals, citizens must quarantine after travel from 8 African countries

The Trinidad and Tobago government has imposed travel restrictions on eight countries in an attempt to restrict the spread of the covid19 variant of concern omicron (B.1.1.529), a media release from the Ministry of Health reported on Friday night.

The release reported the eight countries include Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Non-nationals who are not citizens or permanent residents of TT, and visited any of these countries within a 14- day period will not be allowed to enter the country.

Citizens and permanent residents who visited any of the countries within a 14-day period of their arrival will require mandatory state-supervised quarantine of no less than 14 days.

"The public is advised that the traveller will be required to bear all associated costs and therefore should make the necessary arrangements prior to travel," said the ministry.

The mandatory quarantine applies to vaccinated and non-vaccinated nationals.

All other existing entry requirements, must be adhered to, inclusive of a negative nasopharyngeal (nasal swab) RT-PCR test result taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival in TT.

The ministry also said it "strongly advised against all non-essential travel" to the affected countries.

The ministry said it would update the travel advisory as required.

Last year, on March 1, the government announced restrictions for people who travelled to China, Iran, Italy, Singapore and South Korea when the first variant of covid19 surfaced.

Later that month, on March 11, the restrictions were amended to include travel from France, and Germany.

On March 16, the Prime Minister announced that TT will close its borders for 14 days restricting entry to all except citizens, residents and essential staff.

On March 21, then National Security Minister Stuart Young announced a full shutdown of air and seaports from March 22.

Borders remained closed until May 15.

In an address to the nation on Thursday, the Prime Minister noted reports of the new variant which may be possibly vaccine resistant.

He still urged people to get vaccinated warning that the third wave of cases and deaths threatened to overwhelm hospitals, and local health care.

