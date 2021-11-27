Tobago's active covid19 cases now 607

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s active covid19 cases have risen to 607 after 25 new cases emerged overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 116.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are now 43 patients in state isolation, 556 in home isolation and eight in the intensive care unit at the Scarborough General Hospital. Five patients have been discharged.

The division said to date, a total of 18,772 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 4,000 have tested positive. There are 3, 277 recovered patients.

To date, a total of 23, 131 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated while 22, 146 are fully vaccinated.