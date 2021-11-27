Slow going despite Black Friday sales

MOVIES TONIGHT: Two men leave Pricesmart, MovieTowne, Port of Spain with their flat screen, smart TVs as they took advantage of Black Friday sales. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

UNLIKE Black Fridays of recent years, businessmen said while there were many window-shopped, there was a noticeably less turnout of shoppers intent of taking advantage of sales on that day.

When Newsday visited stores at Movie Towne, Port of Spain and the Falls at West Mall, there were shoppers but customer service representatives (CSRs) said actual purchases at that time, were slow.

Those who showed up for the Black Friday sales, zeroed in on flat screen, smart TVs.

At Pricesmart, Movie Towne there were no lines stretching all the way into the carpark as in years gone by. Yes there were shoppers, but by the look of many trolleys, many did their usual month end shopping.

A handful of customers were spotted with flat screen TVs, mattresses and smaller appliances.

A shopper said she expected better deals. "There is no sale in there, everything is the same price,” she muttered.

It was the same at West Mall where there were shoppers but CSRs in several clothing, shoes, and jewellery stores reported slow going at the cash register.

A store owner said that as a realist, he wasn't expecting a large crowd of shoppers even for Black Friday sales.

"People are just not shopping. Things hard for everyone including the average joe so yes, things are slow. You have to come up with a really irresistible deal to bring in shoppers,” he said.

There was a noticeable uptick in customers at the Courts Megastore which saw customers waiting in line to take advantage of the store’s buy two get one free afternoon offer.

A CSR said people started to gather around noon

"We did have a long line outside and we managed the crowds by allowing a maximum in the store.

“Last year there was definitely more people (for the Black Friday sales) but we are seeing a nice picking up today.

"I think people will still shop because after all, despite the pandemic, people want to be comfortable and happy for Christmas after a tough year.”