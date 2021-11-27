Police seek help to locate missing boy, 13

MISSING: Timothy Callender, 13, of Fourth Street, Barataria. -

Police are seeking the public's help to locate a 13-year-old body who was reported missing on Friday.

The boy, Timothy Callender, of Fourth Street, Barataria was described as being five feet in height, slim built and has a low haircut. He was last seen wearing a pair of white short pants, black long-sleeved jersey and a pair of slippers, a police release said.

His relatives filed a missing person's report at the Morvant Police Station on Friday.

Anyone with information which can help locate Callender is asked to call the Morvant Police Station at 624-

3737/627-2981 or 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911,or share information via the TTPS App.