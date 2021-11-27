November covid deaths near 400 toll

Twenty-nine people died over the past 24 hours due to covid19 related illness, according to the Health Ministry’s update on Saturday, bringing the country’s total covid19 deaths to 2,090.

For the month of November there have been 394 deaths, the highest since the pandemic was declared in mid-March last year.

There were 672 new cases from samples taken between November 23 to 26, which brought the country’s total to 69,680.

The total active cases increased by 337 to 10,342, and there were 57,277 recovered patients.

There were 546 people in hospital, 109 in state quarantine, 158 in step down facilities, and 8,966 in home self-isolation.

The number of people who received the first dose of a two dose covid19 vaccine were 64,2607 while 42,567 received the Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccine, and 641,345 people completed their vaccination regimen. In addition, 20,360 people received their additional primary dose.

It added that, based on data from July 22 to November 10, 90.9 per cent of those in the parallel health care system were not fully vaccinated.