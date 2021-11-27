Met Service warns of bad weather over Trinidad

Several streets in Port of Spain were flooded with the sudden deluge of rain shortly before noon. Photos by Jeff K Mayers

The TT Meteorological Office has issued an adverse weather warning for Trinidad warning that there is a 70 per cent chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

In a yellow alert warning issued at 9.59 am on Saturday, the met office said the public should be on the alert for the bad weather until 6pm.

Apart from gusty winds accompanying heavy rain, the met office said there is also the threat of isolated flash flooding events that may cause temporary traffic disruptions.

People are being advised not to venture into flood waters and be on the alert for lighting activity that will accompany thunderstorms.