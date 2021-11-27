Hold Carnival at later date

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: I am just one voice in the wilderness but I recommend that Carnival 2022 be held in May or July or August.

While I understand that some people are badly missing the festivities, our covid19 cases are way too high and it is too short a time now to properly plan for any Carnival bubble on the scheduled dates of February 28 and March 1.

I know that many stakeholders have suffered financially since March 2020, but our health and safety are more important. There are also many other people still unemployed and who can barely make ends meet. No one seems to know what is happening with generating more employment opportunities.

We can make recommendations from viewing the festivities that took place this year in Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas and use our time wisely to plan a proper, creative, well structured, safe and beautiful Carnival bubble that would attract tourists and really showcase our diverse culture in a great way. We also need a lot of forex.

To those who are and have been badly affected, I pray that you would be able to make a sustainable income in “foreign” as some have been, doing but let us please look at scheduling Carnival on another date and get more people vaccinated.

J ALI

via e-mail