Extend time for tax forms

THE EDITOR: Despite the severe challenges at all levels, it is encouraging to see that the property tax seems to be moving towards its long-overdue implementation.

We are experiencing significant enquiries and instructions on completing these valuation return forms, so this shows a welcome degree of awareness. Interestingly enough, what we are seeing is mostly amongst commercial/industrial property owners who were not in the intended residential first phase.

I support the requests from certain commercial interests for an extension of time, since that would certainly assist this move to achieve the 50 per cent compliance target for the valuation roll. Such an extension should go beyond the Christmas/holiday period for, say, 60 days – say to the end of January 2022.

AFRA RAYMOND

afraraymond.net