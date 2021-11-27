Dominican Republic edge Women Warriors in friendly

Trinidad and Tobago women's team midfielder Maylee Attin-Johnson (second from left) tries to shield the ball from her Dominican Republic opponent during the teams' friendly football international at San Cristobal, Dominican Republic on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA. -

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC edged Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 on Friday, in their friendly football international at San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

The hosts took the lead in the 49th minute through Vanessa Kara, but striker Asha James equalised for the Women Warriors in the 56th, from the penalty spot.

The game seemed destined to end in a draw before Dominican Republic notched the winner, in the third minute of stoppage time, from Manuela Lareo.

Both teams will play in another friendly match on Tuesday, at San Cristobal.