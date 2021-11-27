Caribbean School of Dancing to host virtual Xmas concert

The Caribbean School of Dancing’s Junior contemporary class in a November 2020 performance in the virtual show, Still We Dance. -

The Caribbean School of Dancing (CSD) will host its second virtual end of year performance showcasing its students in ballet, modern, tap, contemporary, jazz and hip hop dance styles.

The fundraising event will be available for cinema and online viewing on December 1 and 4 respectively. On December 1 people can view the show at CinemaOne at One Woodbrook Place from 6.30 pm. It costs $100 to view.

On December 4, people can view online through Zoom or YouTube also at 6.30 pm for a cost of $50.

It will bring much needed revenue to the school which has been unable to host physical, in-person events because of the covid19 pandemic, a release said.

It added that the virtual event would also give its students an opportunity to celebrate their commitment to dance despite the setbacks of last year and this year.

Next year, the Port of Spain dance school will celebrate its 65th anniversary and – despite the constant changes and challenges which threatened the future of the school – it was able to make strong meaningful bonds with its students and their families, the release said.

"These are the bonds that CSD was built on and the bonds that will take us to and through another 65 years," it added.

It asked for people's support either through ticket purchases or donations. It added that its senior students were available for in-person performances throughout the Christmas season.

Those interested in making donations can do so through https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/christmas-tutu-sweet-by-caribbean-school-of-dancing up until December 15