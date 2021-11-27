2 shot dead in Malabar, Arima

Two men were killed in shootings in east Trinidad on Friday night.

Police said Shane Burke, 32, was liming with two men at a fruit stall on Trainline Road, Malabar, at around 8.30 pm, when a black car approached them.

Three gunmen got out of the car, shot at Burke and his friends, got back in and drove off.

Burke was shot several times as his friends ran into nearby bushes.

One man was shot three times in his upper left thigh while the other was shot on his right index finger.

A team from the Northern Division Task Force went to the scene and took the wounded men to the Arima Hospital where they were treated.

A district medical officer (DMO) declared Burke dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators found 46 spent shells and five live rounds of ammunition.

Also, Antony Fuentes, 19, was in the living room of his home on River Valley Road, Arima, when five men stormed the house and shot him several times before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

A team also from the Northern Division Task Force and Arima CID went to the area where they found Fuentes' body.

A DMO declared Fuentes dead at the scene. Crime scene investigators found nine spent shells.

Homicide Bureau Region II officers are continuing enquiries.