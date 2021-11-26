Two covid19 deaths in Tobago, six new delta cases

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago has recorded six more cases of the covid19 delta variant. This brings to 20, the number of recorded Delta variant cases on the island.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the cases had no travel history and were not in contact with any individuals with a recent travel history. Tobago recorded its first delta variant case on October 6.

Meanwhile, the division said Tobago has recorded two more covid19 deaths, bringing to 116 the number of people who have died from complications relating to the virus on the island. The latest victims are an 80-year-old man with no comorbidities and a 65-year-old woman with comorbidities.

The division said the island has 81 new covid19 cases and 587 active cases.

The division said 41 patients are in state isolation, 537 in home isolation and nine in ICU. Seventeen patients have been discharged.

It said to date a total of 18,675 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 3,975 have tested positive. There are 3,272 recovered patients.

The division said to date 23,085 people on the island are partially vaccinated while 22,079 are fully vaccinated.