Trinidad and Tobago women's team take on Dominican Republic today

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago women football team during a practice session in the Dominican Republic on November 22, 2021. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA. -

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago women football team will square off against hosts Dominican Republic on Friday, in the first of a pair of international friendly matches between both teams, at the Panamericano Stadium, San Cristobal, from 5 pm (TT time).

The second game between the teams is scheduled for November 30, also at San Cristobal.

These matches will assist in TT’s preparation for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifiers. The TT team hosted Panama in two matches (October 21 and 25) at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. The first game was goalless and the second game ended in a 1-1 draw.

TT Squad: Tenisha Palmer, Naomie Guerra, Dennecia Prince, Kimika Forbes, Kennya Cornder, Collette Morgan, Karyn Forbes, Tsianne Leander, Rhea Belgrave, Jaasiel Forde, Maylee Attin-Johnson, Chelcy Ralph, Akyla Walcott, Raenah Campbell, Liana Hinds, Kedie Johnson, Asha James, Kaydeen Jack, Chelsi Jadoo, Victoria Swift, Lauryn Hutchinson, Chrissy Mitchell.