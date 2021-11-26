Solozano's availability uncertain for 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

West Indies' fielder Jeremy Solozano lies on the ground after being hit by a shot played by Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, right, during the day one of the first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies' in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. (AP PHOTO) -

WEST INDIES batsman Jeremy Solozano is currently undergoing concussion protocol at the team’s hotel in Galle, Sri Lanka, but his availability for the second Test match, which bowls off on Monday, remains uncertain pending an update from the team’s medical personnel.

This was confirmed by Cricket West Indies (CWI) media officer Dario Barthley on Friday during the team’s post-match zoom media conference, following Thursday’s 187-run loss to the hosts in the opening Test. Sri Lanka won by 187 runs.

“Jeremy is currently undergoing concussion protocol at the hotel," said Barthley. "He is good and we’re looking forward to welcoming him back into the fold as soon as possible.

“In terms of his availability for the second Test, I cannot speak on that. The medical panel will probably give some advice soon,” he added.

TT’s Solozano, who earned his first West Indies team call-up for this Sri Lanka tour, had his debut cut short when he was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short leg, on the opening day of the first Test on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was injured when Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne pulled a short delivery from off-spinner Roston Chase in the 24th over. The ball struck the front of Solozano’s helmet. He spent several minutes receiving medical treatment before he was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital in Colombo for medical scans.

Solozano was replaced, in the match, by Shai Hope.

According to a recent CWI statement, scan results showed no structural damage. He was kept at the hospital and recently returned to the team hotel to begin mandatory concussion protocol.