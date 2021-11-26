Resilience in TT today

THE EDITOR: Resilience can serve as the guiding sun for a post-covid19 society in TT.

The global financial crisis and the covid19 pandemic have taught us we need to be resilient if we are to respond to shocks successfully.

Resilience is not the same as robustness. Simply put, it is about being able to weather a storm and recover. We must do better at it.

Resilience is imperative for our physical survival, our mental and physical well-being, our ability to realise our potential, and the successful achievement of our life goals.

We are a resilient society. A glorious future beckons.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town