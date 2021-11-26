Parang returns to Queen's Hall

Los Parranderos de UWI -

The National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NPATT) will host a two-day event, Por Fin Parranda (Parang, at last!) at Queen's Hall on November 27 and 28.

A media release said on November 27, or Sizzling Saturday, the show will feature Herencia Venezolana, an authentic Venezuelan parranda band bringing the Hispanic flavour; Voces de Promesa, the next generation of parranderos comprising former secondary school champs; La Mansión, comprising some of the most adept musicians on strings.

Los Parranderos de UWI, parang champs of 2006 with three-time parang queen Joanne Briggs, will also be performing. Completing Saturday’s line-up will be the nine-time champion band Los Alumnos de San Juan, featuring Alicia Jagassar.

On November 28, entitled Sensational Sunday there will be performances by BB Serenaders; parang champs of 2005 Los Buenos Parranderos; parang icon and mandolinist Julio Torres with his band Solo Para Ti. Adding their flavour to the mix will be Los Amigos Cantadores of Trincity. Completing Sunday’s line-up will be the Barataria-based parang champs of 2007, Amantes de Parranda.

The versatile parang band Una Sola Voz will provide a musical welcome on both days, as patrons enter the Queen’s Hall lobby, said the release.

Enrico Camejo, producer of the two-day event said, “At last! At last! parang at last! We are so grateful that we can come out and perform. It has been a year since were able to do this and we are happy that we can bring that joy to as many people as possible in a safe space. I am only a bit saddened that several our parranderos have passed away during this pandemic, and that we are only limited to 325 patrons a show due to covid19 regulations.

“However, this is a start with the fully vaccinated bands. We pray that all bands continue on their drive to have their parranderos vaccinated, so we all can partake fully of the Christmas season, especially those bands that specialise in house parang.”

Tickets are only available via Queen’s Hall online box office at https://queenshalltt.com/qh-events/tickets/. Patrons can purchase using their debit or credit card, or alternatively book the tickets online where the tickets must be paid for at the box office within 24 hours.

The box office is open from 10 am-6 pm from Monday to Saturday, and 12-6 pm on Sunday.

Queen's Hall is a designated safe zone, so there will be limited seating. Patrons are advised to walk with their vaccination cards and IDs.