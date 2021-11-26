Jones appointed Trinidad and Tobago women's football coach

EX-TRINIDAD and Tobago men’s football team striker and captain Kenwyne Jones has been appointed coach of the TT women’s team.

Jones, whose six-week term as interim coach concludes on November 30, was officially announced as the team’s official coach by the TT Football Association (TTFA) on Friday.

Jones took on the role of interim women’s coach from October 18 and now assumes full-time responsibility for the team on Wednesday.

He was given a nine-month contract that provides him the option to extend his term for a further year, based on the achievement of key performance indicators and a successful performance appraisal.

The statement read, “The TTFA’s decision to appoint Jones follows solid 0-0 and 1-1 performances against Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium in October, the positive atmosphere that he has created within the team, and the improved dynamic between the players and technical staff.”

On his appointment, Jones was pleased to take up the role.

He said, “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with the staff and players, proud to continue serving my country, and I look forward to helping push the women’s game forward.”

After guiding the women’s team to two draws against Panama, Jones returns to competitive duty in an international friendly against Dominican Republic in Santo Domingo on Friday from 5pm (TT time). The team play another friendly match against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.