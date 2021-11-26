Ideas for Chaguanas traffic plan

Traffic jam in Chaguanas. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the mayor of Chaguanas.

In your coming traffic plan for Chaguanas, please consider the feasibility of the following suggestions:

* Remove the no-entry sign at the corner of John Street and Henry Street and replace it with a left-turn-only sign so drivers will have to turn left and head east on the Chaguanas Main Road.

* Place a no-right-turn sign at the corner of the Chaguanas Main Road and La Clave Street (South), at least between 7 am and 9 am.

* Together with the chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite Regional Corporation, approach the relevant agency for use of the state land at the corner of Lime Head Road and the Southern Main Road, Chase Village, to construct a roundabout so traffic needing to access the highway can do so.

* Within the Chaguanas Borough there are three areas that do not have a legitimate taxi stand to operate from, namely Endeavour, Enterprise and Longdenville. Can part of Ramsaran Street be used for a taxi stand for these three areas.

* The lights that allow traffic from east to turn right to access the highway can be allowed to stay with a green arrow for longer (45 seconds) then change to two arrows indicating to drivers to head into Chaguanas since drivers can use Trial Street and Caroni Savannah Road to access the highway.

ANDREW MORRIS

Chaguanas