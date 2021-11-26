Gvon brings the music

Gvon -

Entertainer Gvon is not set on being boxed into one genre and the artiste is doing just that with the release of two parang soca songs and a chutney soca for the Christmas season.

Gvon, who has been in the music business for 12 years, says he’s eager to be a part of any revival of the industry going forward.

With recent news that Carnival stakeholders are discussing the possibility of hosting Carnival in TT next year, Gvon, is eagerly awaiting the outcome. He is committed to bringing the music, and is working on a soca track in anticipation of Carnival 2022, a media release said.

His Bring D’ Rum "is not a rum song. It’s a love song,” the San Fernando-based artist said in the release. He explained the song is all about love… albeit, for rum. His parang soca releases are titled We Time and Leh We Parang.

Gvon, whose real name is Sajivan Gayadeen, is the son of Ramanand Guyadeen, one of the founding members of the T&TEC Gayatones.

He has been off the chutney soca radar for some time, having placed most of his energy over the years into developing himself as a soca artist. For him, the pull to soca "was as natural as breathing."

“I just love music. I don’t have a specific genre of choice, but there’s something about soca music that just fills my soul,” he said.

Gvon is promising that he’ll be first in line to sign up should there be a 2022 Chutney Soca Monarch competition in TT.

Amid the rigours of the pandemic, Gvon says the situation has taught him a great deal about time.

“I’ve learnt that time is the most valuable thing. We have lost two years and that’s something we should never forget. It has taught me the importance of humility. And, by now everyone should understand the importance of being appreciative of everything in their lives, no matter how little it may seem to be.”

Following up on current releases, and with plans for the release of additional songs in the coming months, Gvon, who owns Trini Mascots Party Rentals, says plans are underway to assist artistes and others in entertainment. A new company – Gvon Entertainment, is set to come on stream soon, and he says it will focus on helping artistes and others in the industry to develop themselves with the right tools and the expertise of the right people.

For now, however, Gvon is excited to bring some chutney soca love to all accompanied by a music video.

For more on Gvon, follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter