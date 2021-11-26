Dylan Carter splashes to 4x100-metre freestyle gold in Hungary

DYLAN Carter’s London Roar swam to gold in the men’s 4x100-metre freestyle relay on day one of the International Swimming League (ISL) match five playoffs in the Netherlands on Thursday.

At the National Swimming Center in Eindhoven, Carter’s team of Ziac Incerti, Duncan Scott and Kyle Chalmers touched the wall in three minutes 4.47 seconds to stave off runners-up LA Current (3:05.38) and third-placed DC Trident (3:08.42).

Carter swam the opening leg of the relay and completed his distance in a time of 46.39 seconds.

In the men’s 50m free, the two-time TT Olympian placed fourth in 21.14 seconds. He finished behind London Current teammate and winner Chalmers (20.82), silver medallist Ben Proud (20.86) of Energy Standard and bronze receiver Kristian Gkolomeev (21.06) of LA Current.

Carter also anchored London Roar to fifth place in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in 3:24.56. Winning this event was Energy Standard (3:21.36) while LA Current (3:23.66), DC Trident (3:23.81) and another London Roar team (3:24.16) rounded off the top four.

Carter and his team continue to chase ISL glory when day two action resumes on Friday.