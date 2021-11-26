Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus's mother dies

Political leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus. - David Reid

The People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council has sent its condolences to Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus on the death of her mother, Marjorie Tsoiafatt.

In a statement on Thursday, the party said as a professional, wife, mother and entrepreneur, Tsoiafatt was a fine example to women in Tobago and was loved and admired by many.

Tsoiafatt Angus is a former PNM member and speaker of the Tobago House of Assembly.

The PNM said Tsoiafatt and her husband made sterling contributions to Tobago and national community in the public service and private sector.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones, who have lost a formidable woman,” the party said.

“The Tsoiafatt family and Tobago by extension, have lost a pillar of strength and grace.”

The Progressive Democratic Patriots also offered condolences to Tsoiafatt Angus.

In a Facebook post, the party said, “We pray that your family is comforted at this time of sadness.”