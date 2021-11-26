A plea to the selfish people

People wait in the observation area after being vaccinated. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I have been told by many people that they are not taking the covid19 vaccine – it does not matter what anyone says. I also keep hearing that we need a new approach to get people to take the vaccine. However, these are not children. They are adults and intelligent young people.

The Government, Opposition, businesses, letter writers have been pleading with people to get vaccinated. What more can they do? Obviously some of us just do not care and are being selfish.

While hundreds being infected daily and many dying, these selfish people continue their merry uncaring way. And the issue here is not the need for more pleadings and incentives, but the uncaring conduct of some of our citizens. Let us stop making excuses.

I recall the saying "who cannot hear will feel." The country is at the point where many of our citizens who don’t heed the call to vaccinate may have to feel. However, I am not giving up. I will continue to plead with them to do the right thing and get vaccinated. Think about those around if not yourself.

We all need to join this fight against the virus. There is one common enemy and that is the virus, so let us work together against it. Vaccinate before it is too late.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail