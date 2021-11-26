720 covid19 cases, 21 deaths on Friday

THE second highest number of covid19 cases in a day, for the month of November, was reported on Friday with 720 new infections that day. There were also 21 deaths for the same period.

The Ministry of Health’s daily 4 pm update on Friday, reported the new cases were from samples taken between November 22 to November 25.

The highest number of covid19 cases for the month was 781 and reported on November 17. This is also the highest daily record since covid19 reached TT in March, 2020.

The total number of active positive covid19 cases as of Friday afternoon was 10,005.

The 21 deaths on Friday brings the total number of deaths to 2,061. The highest daily death toll in TT is 31, recorded on Thursday.

The new deaths were seven elderly men, five elderly women, four middle-aged men, four middle-aged women and a young woman.

Nine people had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, asthma and obesity.

Six people had one comorbidity while the remaining six had no known comorbidities.

It was also reported that 69 people were discharged from public health facilities while there were 231 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are cases where people tested positive for the coronavirus and placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and were allowed to be released.

As of Friday afternoon, 641,585 people received their first shot of a two-dose vaccine regime; 597,927 people received their second shot of a two-dose vaccine and 42,244 people received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 18,261 people have received the third vaccine dose as of Friday.

The update also reported that there were 565 covid19 patients in the hospital with 92 warded at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training Facility.

Of the 6,302 people warded with covid19 in the parallel health care system, 5,726 or 90.9 per cent were not fully vaccinated.