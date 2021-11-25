Trinidad and Tobago records highest daily covid19 death toll – 31

Another child was among the 31 people who died from covid19 in Trinidad and Tobago in the last 24 hours

The figure was the highest number of deaths in one day to date. The previous highest total of 28 deaths occurred on November 20.

The 31 deaths came the day after the total number of deaths from the virus crossed 2,000.

The death toll now stands at 2,040.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Thursday said the people who died were ten elderly men, nine elderly women, six middle-aged men, five middle-aged women, and one male child.

The boy is the fifth child to die of covid19 in TT since the start of the pandemic.

It said 19 of the deceased had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, Parkinson’s disease, kidney disease, lung disease, cancer, and a history of strokes. Seven people had one comorbidity – diabetes, hypertension, or cancer – and five had no known comorbidity.

The number of daily cases continues to be high, with 624 cases being reported from samples taken between November 21 and 24.

There are now 9,606 active cases.

The release said 90.9 per cent, or 5,726 of 6,302 patients, of the patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated. This is based on data from July 22-November 10.

There are 572 patients in hospital, 8,259 in home self-isolation, and 151 people in step-down facilities.

Of these, 98 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 26 in the intensive care unit and 30 in the high dependency unit. There are 77 at the Caura Hospital, 52 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 93 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 67 at the Arima General Hospital, 86 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 49 at the St James Medical Complex, 41 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and nine at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

In step-down facilities, there are no patients at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 73 at UWI Debe, 28 at UTT Valsayn, none at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 26 at the Port of Spain field hospital, ten at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, 14 at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 85 people in state quarantine facilities, 230 recovered community cases and 54 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

Since March 2020, there have been 68,288 cases, of which 56,642 have recovered.

As of Thursday at 4 pm, 640,787 people had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen. Of these, 120,100 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 409,926 the Sinopharm vaccine, and 110,761 the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of people who had received their second dose was 597,554.

The number of people who had taken the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 41,932.

The total number of fully vaccinated people was 639,486.

The ministry has said approximately 1.1 million people are eligible to be vaccinated.

The number of people who have had an additional primary dose is 16,684. This is being given to people over 60 and people who are mildly or severely immune-compromised.

The total number of people tested to date at both public and private facilities is 440,469.