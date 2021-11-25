Traffic disruption on Eastern Main Road at Sangre Grande

File photo/ Marvin Hamilton

The Ministry of Works and Transport has said there will be temporary traffic disruption along the Eastern Main Road, Sangre Grande from Shivan Drive to Baboolal Trace.

In a media release, the ministry said the disruption will be due to road rehabilitation work due to begin on Thursday and end on Monday.

The ministry reminds drivers to observe all directional signs and barriers, comply with the instructions of on-site police, beware of heavy equipment, drive more slowly near the work zone and drive with caution.