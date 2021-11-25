Sri Lanka wrap up huge 1st Test win over West Indies

West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner (left) plays a shot as Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal (second from left) watches during the fifth day of their first Test in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Thursday. - AP photo

SRI LANKA wrapped up a 187-run win over the West Indies on the final day of the first Test, at the Galle International Stadium, Galle on Thursday.

The West Indies' overnight seventh-wicket pair of Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua DaSilva featured in a 100-run stand, but the spin trio of Lasith Embuldeniya (five wickets for 46 runs), Ramesh Mendis (4/64) and Praveen Jayawickrama (1/28) proved too much on a turning pitch as they dismissed the visitors for 160.

The West Indies resumed their second innings on 52/6 with Bonner on 18 and DaSilva 15. The duo, both in the infancy of their Test careers, embarrassed their more established colleagues with displays of resilience and patience, after the West Indies were precariously placed on 18/6.

DaSilva (54 off 129 balls, five fours) fell, off the bowling of left-armer Embuldeniya, and the Windies went to lunch on 125/7.

Rahkeem Cornwall hung around for almost an hour before he was removed by the other left-arm spinner Jayawickrama for 13, and Embuldeniya dismissed Jomel Warrican (one) and Shannon Gabriel (duck) to secure a convincing victory for the hosts.

Bonner, who ended on 68, batted for four hours and 33 minutes, faced 220 balls and struck seven boundaries.

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne was named as the Man of the Match after his knocks of 147 and 83.

The second and final Test will take place in Galle, starting from November 29.

Scores:

SRI LANKA 286 - Dimuth Karunaratne 147, Dhananjaya de Silva 61, Pathum Nissanka 56, Dinesh Chandimal 45; Roston Chase 5-83, Jomel Warrican 3-87, Shannon Gabriel 2-69 and 191-4 dec - Dimuth Karunaratne 83, Angelo Mathews 69 not out; Jomel Warrican 2-42, Rahkeem Cornwall 2-60 vs WEST INDIES 230 - Kyle Mayers 45, Kraigg Brathwaite 41, Rahkeem Cornwall 39, Jason Holder 36, Jermaine Blackwood 20; Praveen Jayawickrama 4-40, Ramesh Mendis 3-75 and 160 - Nkrumah Bonner 68 not out, Joshua DaSilva 54, Lasith Embuldeniya 5-46, Ramesh Mendis 4-64. Sri Lanka won by 187 runs. Man of the Match - Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka).