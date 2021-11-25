Off-duty police officer kills man seen beating woman in Laventille

Stock photo

A man who is yet to be identified was killed by an off-duty police officer on Thursday morning after he was reportedly seen beating a woman.

Police reports said at about 11.57 am, the officer saw the man hitting the woman along Old St Joseph Road, near Erica Street, Laventille.

The officer intervened and the two scuffled before the man tried to take the policeman’s gun away. The policeman pushed him away and the other man pulled a knife. The policeman shot him once.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The killing took place on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.