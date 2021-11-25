Numbed with pain and fear over murders of our women

THE EDITOR: As the world is making so many efforts to eliminate violence against women, we in TT are numbed with pain, anxiety and fear as we read headlines in our daily newspapers. Here are some from November:

November 3: Bloody Rage; Land dispute: Man runs amok, kills innocent helper; Man killed, woman injured in cutlass attack.

November 6: Godless killers: Religious leaders horrified by murders of women; Messy state of TT.

November 16: A monster killed my daughter; Missing woman found floating in river; Mother says she was raped, brutalised; No woman deserves such a horrible end.

November 19: Killer caught: New Grant double murder suspect in custody; Autopsy reveals tortured death of missing mom; Stabbed and strangled.

November 21: Schoolgirl, 15, cousin killed.

If femicide numbers are half the total of the 400 plus murders for the year so far, what can we expect for December as we close off 2021 with merriment? Approximately four murders of women a month? What about children, parents, relatives, friends and neighbours of these women? How do they deal with this trauma in addition to pandemic-related challenges?

We the members of the Hindu Women’s Organisation congratulate Dr Jerome Teelucksingh for initiating the observance of International Men's Day. Also all our courageous and concerned men and institutions who are creating spaces for issues that men deal with to be aired, offering assistance to them, for if we cannot help our men we cannot save our women from their wrath.

Let’s work towards bringing about peace. Aum Shanti.

KAMLA TEWARIE

Hindu Women’s

Organisation