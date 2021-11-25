How to fly the national flag with pride

TT flag flying upside down outside Whitehall Port of Spain on November 22 -

By noon on Monday, the national flags being flown upside down at Whitehall, the prime minister's office, and the Fraud Squad office in Port of Spain had been turned the right way up.

But by then these sightings had led social media commentators to question the patriotism and competency of the public servants responsible.

There are numerous rules on how to fly the flag correctly: there's far more to it than simply making sure it's the right way up.

Among the rules:

The flag should be hoisted briskly to the top of the staff, but lowered slowly and with dignity.

In Trinidad and Tobago no other flag or sign should be flown above or to the right of the national flag. When flown with other flags. it must be the first to go up and the last to come down. It should be at the centre and at the highest point in the group.

When the flag is displayed vertically the upper right corner is to be towards the pole.

When displayed over a street it should be suspended vertically with the upper right quarter to the north in an east-west street or to the east in a north-south street.

In a parade or procession the flag should be carried above and free, borne to the front and middle of the standard-bearer. On a float or car the staff should be securely clamped to the chassis or the right fender. The flag should not be draped over the hood, top, sides, or back of any vehicle.

On a podium, the flag should be placed (if displayed flat) behind the speaker and high above their head and above all other decorations, and in its normal position as when it flies from a staff. It must not be used to cover a speaker’s desk or be draped in front of the platform. When displayed from a staff on a speaker’s platform, it should be placed at the speaker’s right in the position of honour. If displayed in the auditorium, facing the platform, it should fly from a staff at the right of the audience.

The flag may be displayed at the ceremony of unveiling a statue or monument, but should not cover it.

The national flag may also be used at official funerals, draped over the coffin with the upper right quarter at the head and over the left shoulder of the deceased. It is to be secured at the four corners and removed before the coffin is lowered into the earth, fire or sea, and should not be allowed to touch the ground.

The national flag is flown at half-mast when the nation is in mourning. It should first be hoisted to the top of the staff for an instant, then lowered to the half-mast position. When lowering for the day, the flag is again raised to the top of the staff before being completely lowered.

The flag should be flown at half-mast on the death and funeral days of:

The President

The Prime Minister

The President of the Senate

The Speaker of the House of Representatives

Members of the Cabinet

and on other occasions as may be prescribed by the Minister of National Security.

The national flag must not be dipped to any person or thing. It should not be used for advertisement or adornment. It should not be printed, embroidered or otherwise reproduced on items or clothing, have any attached or placed insignia or design on it or be used as a commercial trade mark.

The flag should not be used for receiving, holding, carrying or delivering anything. It should not be used to adorn doorways or arches, nor tied or used as an ornament. It should not be drawn back or drawn up in folds but always allowed to fall free and should touch nothing beneath it.

The flag should not be displayed, used or stored so that it can be easily torn, soiled or damaged in any way.

Source HERE.