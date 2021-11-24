We need to get booster shots

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Why isn’t the Health Ministry opening the booster vaccine to all citizens over the age of 60?

My husband and I, who are well over 60, went to the stadium drive-through in Port of Spain on Monday to find only three other cars.

We were turned away. My husband had a doctor’s letter as he has comorbidities, but to no avail. All the workers were lolling about with nothing to do.

Instead of the Minister of Health wringing his hands and crying (crocodile tears?) over the pandemic, he should let the high-risk elderly get the boosters they so desperately wish to receive.

With the holiday season around the corner, to me it seems most prudent to do so.

JOYCE HENDERSON

Goodwood Gardens